Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County
9
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:07 PM MST until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Santa Cruz County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:36 PM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Pima County, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 12:03 PM MST until FRI 3:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

SEE IT: Elderly Brooklyn laundromat employee punched, hit in head with vase

Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

NYPD seeking suspects in Brooklyn laundromat attack

The NYPD is on the hunt for two women seen on video attacking a laundromat employee in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK - The NYPD says it is searching for a pair of women seen on video attacking an elderly laundromat employee in June.

According to authorities, at around 4 a.m. at the Aqua Wash Laundromat on East 98th street in Canarsie, the suspects approached the 69-year-old man and punched him in the face, and struck him in the head with a vase.

The man sustained lacerations to the head and was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspects fled from the scene in an unknown direction. 

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The cause of the attack is still unknown.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!