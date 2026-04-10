Seen on TV: April 10

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Friday, April 10, 2026

Home in One Golf Tournament

April 10, 7:15 a.m.

McCormick Ranch Golf Club

7505 E. McCormic Pkwy.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Benefits Arizona Humane Society

www.azhumane.org/golf

American Roadtrip: Songs from Every Mile

Orpheus Male Chorus

April 11, 3 p.m. - Mesa

April 12, 3 p.m. - Scottsdale

April 19, 3 p.m. - Paradise Valley

April 26, 3 p.m. - Sun City

Details: https://orpheus.org/performances

Craft 64

6922 E. Main St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://craft64.com/

The Wall That Heals

April 9-12

Mark Coronado Park

15960 N. Bullard Ave.

Surprise, AZ 85374

https://thewallthatheals2026.surpriseaz.gov/

Panda Fest Phoenix 2026

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 North Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

https://www.pandafests.com/

Puttshack Scottsdale

15059 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://www.puttshack.com

Live-streamed video