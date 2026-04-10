Seen on TV: April 10
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Friday, April 10, 2026
Home in One Golf Tournament
- April 10, 7:15 a.m.
- McCormick Ranch Golf Club
- 7505 E. McCormic Pkwy.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- Benefits Arizona Humane Society
- www.azhumane.org/golf
American Roadtrip: Songs from Every Mile
- Orpheus Male Chorus
- April 11, 3 p.m. - Mesa
- April 12, 3 p.m. - Scottsdale
- April 19, 3 p.m. - Paradise Valley
- April 26, 3 p.m. - Sun City
- Details: https://orpheus.org/performances
Craft 64
- 6922 E. Main St.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://craft64.com/
The Wall That Heals
- April 9-12
- Mark Coronado Park
- 15960 N. Bullard Ave.
- Surprise, AZ 85374
- https://thewallthatheals2026.surpriseaz.gov/
Panda Fest Phoenix 2026
- Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
- 7555 North Pima Road
- Scottsdale, AZ 85258
- https://www.pandafests.com/
Puttshack Scottsdale
- 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://www.puttshack.com