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Seen on TV: April 10

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Published  April 10, 2026 6:00am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

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Friday, April 10, 2026

Home in One Golf Tournament

  • April 10, 7:15 a.m.
  • McCormick Ranch Golf Club
  • 7505 E. McCormic Pkwy.
  • Scottsdale, AZ 85258
  • Benefits Arizona Humane Society
  • www.azhumane.org/golf

American Roadtrip: Songs from Every Mile

  • Orpheus Male Chorus
  • April 11, 3 p.m. - Mesa
  • April 12, 3 p.m. - Scottsdale
  • April 19, 3 p.m. - Paradise Valley
  • April 26, 3 p.m. - Sun City
  • Details: https://orpheus.org/performances

Craft 64

The Wall That Heals

Panda Fest Phoenix 2026

Puttshack Scottsdale

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews