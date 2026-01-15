Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Jan. 15

By
Published  January 15, 2026 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, January 15, 2026

Zoo Move & Groove 5K

Dilla Libre

AZ Tex Hat Company

Racing Ritual

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoPhoenixNews