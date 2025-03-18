Seen on TV: Mar. 18
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Cory on the Go: Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails
- 8876 E Pinnacle Peak Rd #100
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://belmontkitchenandcocktails.com
Switch Brews Coffee House & Taproom
- 20874 E. Heritage Loop Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85142
- https://www.switchbrews.com/
Sable's Suds N' Sweets
- 9897 W. McDowell Rd., Suite E-540
- Tolleson, AZ 85353
- https://www.instagram.com/sables.suds.n.sweets/
Painted Tree Boutiques
- 2793 S. Market St.
- Gilbert, AZ 85296
- paintedtree.com