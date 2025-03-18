Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
5
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim

Seen on TV: Mar. 18

By
Published  March 18, 2025 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Cory on the Go: Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails

Switch Brews Coffee House & Taproom 

Sable's Suds N' Sweets

Painted Tree Boutiques 

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews