Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, May 22, 2025

Electric Flight Lands in Scottsdale

Achiote Latin Cuisine

1929 E. Ray Rd., #6

Chandler, AZ 85225

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJc7OatS7n6/

Slick City Action Park

Salt & Sugar Taqueria

2729 E. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85204

https://www.saltsugartaqueria.com/

Live-streamed video