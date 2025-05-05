Seen on TV: May 5

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, May 5, 2025

Esteban concerts

May 10 - Prescott

May 17 - Sedona

https://www.estebanmusic.com/estebanconcerts

Habit Burger & Grill

Free #1 Double Charburger with cheese (with $2 min. purchase)

Every Thursday through June 12

For teachers, nurses, firefighters, EMTs, military service members, and other first responders

Valid Hero ID or uniform required

20 Arizona locations

https://www.habitburger.com/locations

OdySea Aquarium

9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

https://www.odyseaaquarium.com

Truly Blessed Jewels

7058 E. Fifth Ave.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-306-4296

https://trulyblessedjewels.com

Barrio Queen Cinco de Mayo offers

May 5

½ Off Signature Margaritas

½ Off ALL Appetizers

$5 Barrio Margaritas

$6 Barrio Frozen Margaritas (New Recipe)

$7 Barrio Frozen Flavored Margaritas (Mango, Strawberry, Peach)

$4 Coronas

Locations in Avondale, Gilbert, Glendale, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Queen Creek

https://www.barrioqueen.com

Live-streamed videos