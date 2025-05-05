Seen on TV: May 5

Expand / Collapse search

Monday, May 5, 2025

Esteban concerts

Habit Burger & Grill

  • Free #1 Double Charburger with cheese (with $2 min. purchase)
  • Every Thursday through June 12
  • For teachers, nurses, firefighters, EMTs, military service members, and other first responders
  • Valid Hero ID or uniform required
  • 20 Arizona locations
  • https://www.habitburger.com/locations

OdySea Aquarium

Truly Blessed Jewels

Barrio Queen Cinco de Mayo offers

  • May 5
  • ½ Off  Signature Margaritas
  • ½ Off ALL Appetizers
  • $5 Barrio Margaritas
  • $6 Barrio Frozen Margaritas (New Recipe)
  • $7 Barrio Frozen Flavored Margaritas (Mango, Strawberry, Peach)
  • $4 Coronas
  • Locations in Avondale, Gilbert, Glendale, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Queen Creek
  • https://www.barrioqueen.com 

Live-streamed videos

