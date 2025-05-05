Seen on TV: May 5
Monday, May 5, 2025
Esteban concerts
- May 10 - Prescott
- May 17 - Sedona
- https://www.estebanmusic.com/estebanconcerts
Habit Burger & Grill
- Free #1 Double Charburger with cheese (with $2 min. purchase)
- Every Thursday through June 12
- For teachers, nurses, firefighters, EMTs, military service members, and other first responders
- Valid Hero ID or uniform required
- 20 Arizona locations
- https://www.habitburger.com/locations
OdySea Aquarium
- 9500 E Via De Ventura, Suite A-100
- Scottsdale, AZ 85256
- https://www.odyseaaquarium.com
Truly Blessed Jewels
- 7058 E. Fifth Ave.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- 480-306-4296
- https://trulyblessedjewels.com
Barrio Queen Cinco de Mayo offers
- May 5
- ½ Off Signature Margaritas
- ½ Off ALL Appetizers
- $5 Barrio Margaritas
- $6 Barrio Frozen Margaritas (New Recipe)
- $7 Barrio Frozen Flavored Margaritas (Mango, Strawberry, Peach)
- $4 Coronas
- Locations in Avondale, Gilbert, Glendale, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Surprise, Tempe, Queen Creek
- https://www.barrioqueen.com
