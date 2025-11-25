Seen on TV: Nov. 25
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
PIEfection
- 6731 E. Brown Rd.
- Suite 104
- Mesa, AZ 85205
- https://piefectionaz.com
Skate Westgate
- Through Jan. 12
- 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- Admission: $30 with skate rental or $25 if you bring your own skates
- https://westgateaz.com/skate
Westgate Tree Lighting
- Nov. 25
- 6:30-8:30pm
- Fountain Park
- 6751 N. Sunset Blvd.
- Glendale, AZ 85305
- Free admission
- https://westgateaz.com/event/tree-lighting
Phoenix Mercury
Graze Craze
- Locations in Phoenix, Fountain Hills, Tempe, Surprise
- https://www.grazecraze.com
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 West Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com
Arizona Science Center
- 600 E. Washington St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.azscience.org
See Salt