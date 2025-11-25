Expand / Collapse search

Seen on TV: Nov. 25

Published  November 25, 2025 4:30am MST
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
FOX 10 Phoenix

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

PIEfection

Skate Westgate

  • Through Jan. 12
  • 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.
  • Glendale, AZ 85305
  • Admission: $30 with skate rental or $25 if you bring your own skates
  • https://westgateaz.com/skate

Westgate Tree Lighting

Phoenix Mercury

Graze Craze

Wildlife World Zoo

Arizona Science Center

See Salt

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNews