Seen on TV: November 11
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Honoring America's Veterans
- Phoenix Veterans Day Parade celebrates 30 years
- Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
- New route along 3rd Street, beginning at McDowell Road and ending at Indian School Road
- Free admission
- honoringamericasveterans.org/nov
Original Breakfast House
- 13623 N. 32nd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85032
- https://www.originalbreakfasthouse.com
East Valley Veterans Parade
- Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
- Starts on Center St. & University in Mesa
- https://www.evvp.org
Hands On Greater Phoenix