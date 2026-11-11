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Seen on TV: November 11

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published November 11, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published November 11, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Honoring America's Veterans

  • Phoenix Veterans Day Parade celebrates 30 years
  • Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
  • New route along 3rd Street, beginning at McDowell Road and ending at Indian School Road
  • Free admission
  • honoringamericasveterans.org/nov

Original Breakfast House

East Valley Veterans Parade

Hands On Greater Phoenix

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews