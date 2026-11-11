Seen on TV: November 11

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Honoring America's Veterans

Phoenix Veterans Day Parade celebrates 30 years

Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

New route along 3rd Street, beginning at McDowell Road and ending at Indian School Road

Free admission

honoringamericasveterans.org/nov

Original Breakfast House

13623 N. 32nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85032

https://www.originalbreakfasthouse.com

East Valley Veterans Parade

Nov. 11, 11 a.m.

Starts on Center St. & University in Mesa

https://www.evvp.org

Hands On Greater Phoenix