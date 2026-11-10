Dead dog found at Buckeye home prompts animal cruelty investigation

The Brief Buckeye police are investigating suspected animal cruelty after finding a dead dog in the backyard of a Tartesso neighborhood home. Neighbors report the property near 306th Lane and Celeborn Drive has been a nuisance since 2021, housing more than a dozen dogs in deplorable conditions. Officers removed one dead dog with a search warrant, and residents reported seeing the remaining dogs taken from the property early in the morning.



Neighbors in one Buckeye community are frustrated and fed up living next to a home that has become a nuisance. Buckeye police are now involved and investigating a possible case of animal cruelty.

Local perspective:

Some who live in the Tartesso community of Buckeye say the home near 306th Lane and Celeborn Drive has been a problem since about 2021. Buckeye police confirm that they responded to a report of suspected animal neglect and abandonment on Nov. 6. When officers saw a dead dog in the backyard, they returned with a search warrant.

Deplorable Conditions:

"The home is infested with rats. It's completely unlivable, and up to this point, we haven't seen any action as far as the public health is taken into consideration," one neighbor said. "There's debris, feces, flies everywhere."

A visit to the home revealed conditions outside the residence. From the SKYFOX drone, trash was visibly scattered across the backyard, alongside destroyed fencing and dirty tubs of water. A number of holes had also been dug on the property. Severe odor and flies also surrounded the home.

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Dogs Removed:

Residents say that more than a dozen dogs lived at the residence. Buckeye police removed one dead dog from the property over the weekend, but other dogs were left behind. Police stated they could not locate the owner, but spoke with an individual found at the property regarding the care of the animals.

Early in the morning on Nov. 10, some neighbors reported seeing the remaining dogs being removed from the home between 1 and 3 a.m.

What they're saying:

Families in the neighborhood expressed exhaustion over the lack of compliance by the homeowner and shared deep concern for the animals.

"That's why we're here. Get as much traction as we can. Get these dogs help. Find out where they are. And hold the people responsible for it accountable," one neighbor said.

"The house is in deplorable conditions," they added. "More of a public health hazard for the neighbors. As well as animal cruelty that's going on. Abandoned, abused, neglected dogs. We've seen holes that have been dug in the backyard as well. So we don't know if there are dogs being buried in the backyard," Levi said.

Dig deeper:

According to Maricopa County records, the people who are listed as the owners of the home, Eddie and Lauren Nash, were booked into jail on Oct. 27 for allegedly stealing copper wire in Scottsdale.

What's next:

Buckeye police say that the investigation is ongoing. The community does have an HOA, and Kinney Management Services serves as the management company.

A request for comment sent to Kinney Management Services was not immediately returned.

Map of the area of the home.