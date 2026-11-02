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Seen on TV: November 2

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated November 2, 2026 7:33 AM MST Published November 2, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, November 2, 2026

Bedoian's Bakery & Bistro & Oriental rugs 

Western Trading Post 

A Piece of My Heart

  • Empty Space Theater in ASU’s Performing and Media Arts Building
  • 970 E. University Dr.
  • Tempe, AZ 85034
  • Performances: Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.; Nov. 7 at noon and 7 p.m.; and Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.
  • https://asuevents.asu.edu/event/piece-my-heart

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Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews