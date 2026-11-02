Seen on TV: November 2

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Monday, November 2, 2026

Bedoian's Bakery & Bistro & Oriental rugs

233 E Wickenburg Way

Wickenburg, AZ 85390

https://www.facebook.com/bedoians/

Western Trading Post

935 N. Tegner St.

Wickenburg, AZ 85390

https://westerntradingpost.com

A Piece of My Heart

Empty Space Theater in ASU’s Performing and Media Arts Building

970 E. University Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85034

Performances: Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.; Nov. 7 at noon and 7 p.m.; and Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.

https://asuevents.asu.edu/event/piece-my-heart

Live-streamed video