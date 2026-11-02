Seen on TV: November 2
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Monday, November 2, 2026
Bedoian's Bakery & Bistro & Oriental rugs
- 233 E Wickenburg Way
- Wickenburg, AZ 85390
- https://www.facebook.com/bedoians/
Western Trading Post
- 935 N. Tegner St.
- Wickenburg, AZ 85390
- https://westerntradingpost.com
A Piece of My Heart
- Empty Space Theater in ASU’s Performing and Media Arts Building
- 970 E. University Dr.
- Tempe, AZ 85034
- Performances: Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.; Nov. 7 at noon and 7 p.m.; and Nov. 8 at 2 p.m.
- https://asuevents.asu.edu/event/piece-my-heart