Seen on TV: Oct. 16

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Glendale REC on Wheels

Arizona Science Center

600 E. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.azscience.org

Catch Scottsdale

7014 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 612

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

CatchRestaurants.com

MLB Allan H. Selig Award for Philanthropic Excellence

Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Fall Auction

Oct. 15-18

Westworld Of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://www.barrett-jackson.com/scottsdale-fall-2025

The Potter's Peak

10855 N 116th St Unit 101

Scottsdale, AZ 85259

https://potterspeak.com/

Live-streamed video