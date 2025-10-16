Richard Djerf: Arizona to execute man on Oct. 17

The Brief Arizona is scheduled to carry out its second execution of the year on Oct. 17. Richard Djerf will be put to death by lethal injection at 10 a.m. on Friday. Djerf was convicted of killing four family members in 1993.



An Arizona death-row inmate is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Oct. 17.

Richard Djerf was convicted of killing a Valley family of four in 1993. His execution will be the second in Arizona this year. In March, Aaron Gunches was put to death.

The backstory:

According to Djerf's entry on ADCRR's website for death row inmates, Djerf killed four people: Albert Luna Sr., Patricia Luna, Damien Luna, and Rochelle Luna. Damien was five when he died.

The incident happened on Sept. 14, 1993. Per the ADCRR, Djerf forced himself into the Luna resident at gunpoint, and proceeded to tie and gag Patricia and Damien before the two were ultimately killed. Rochelle and Albert Sr. returned home after Djerf forced himself into the home, and both were killed by Djerf as well.

Richard Djerf

In filings related to the state's request to execute Djerf, it was stated that Djerf pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree murder in 1995, but legal battles related to Djerf's case continued for years, until 2020.

What's next:

Djerf's execution is set for 10 a.m. on Friday.