Seen on TV: October 12
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Monday, October 12, 2026
Arizona Remodel Pros
- 40208 North Exploration Trail
- Anthem, AZ 85086
- Azremodelpros.com
People's Day Celebration 2026
- Western Spirit Museum
- 3830 N. Marshall Way
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://westernspirit.org/project/yellow-bird-productions/
Diego Pops
- 4338 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.diegopops.com/
Costumes support Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Spirit Halloween
- 10845 N. Tatum Blvd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85028