Seen on TV: October 12

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Monday, October 12, 2026

Arizona Remodel Pros

40208 North Exploration Trail

Anthem, AZ 85086

Azremodelpros.com

People's Day Celebration 2026

Western Spirit Museum

3830 N. Marshall Way

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://westernspirit.org/project/yellow-bird-productions/

Diego Pops

4338 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.diegopops.com/

Costumes support Phoenix Children's Hospital

Spirit Halloween

10845 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85028

Live-streamed video