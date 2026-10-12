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Seen on TV: October 12

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published October 12, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published October 12, 2026 4:30 AM MST

PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, October 12, 2026

Arizona Remodel Pros

People's Day Celebration 2026

Diego Pops

Costumes support Phoenix Children's Hospital

  • Spirit Halloween
  • 10845 N. Tatum Blvd.
  • Phoenix, AZ 85028

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Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews