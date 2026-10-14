Seen on TV: October 14

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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Cactus Flower Florists

10822 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

www.cactusflower.com

Arizona Broadway Theatre’s October Fall Break Camp

Oct. 27–Nov. 6

7701 W. Paradise Ln.

Peoria, AZ 85382

https://www.azbroadway.org/

Backland Luxury Nature Resort

6929 E. Rosilda Spgs Rd.

Williams, AZ 86046

https://www.travelbackland.com/

Big Nate's Family BBQ

6750 E. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85205

bnfbbq.com

Activate Food Arizona

Live-streamed video