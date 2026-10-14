Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Gila Bend, Kofa, Tonopah Desert, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, West Pinal County
6
Wind Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Pinal County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Globe/Miami, San Carlos
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 6:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Freeze Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM MST until FRI 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave

Seen on TV: October 14

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published October 14, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published October 14, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Cactus Flower Florists

Arizona Broadway Theatre’s October Fall Break Camp

Backland Luxury Nature Resort

Big Nate's Family BBQ

Activate Food Arizona

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews