Seen on TV: October 14
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Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Cactus Flower Florists
- 10822 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- www.cactusflower.com
Arizona Broadway Theatre’s October Fall Break Camp
- Oct. 27–Nov. 6
- 7701 W. Paradise Ln.
- Peoria, AZ 85382
- https://www.azbroadway.org/
Backland Luxury Nature Resort
- 6929 E. Rosilda Spgs Rd.
- Williams, AZ 86046
- https://www.travelbackland.com/
Big Nate's Family BBQ
- 6750 E. Main St.
- Mesa, AZ 85205
- bnfbbq.com
Activate Food Arizona