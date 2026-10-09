Seen on TV: October 9
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Friday, October 9, 2026
World Egg Day at Scramble
- Oct. 9
- Any 3 egg scrambles & omelettes
- 1120 E. Baseline Rd., #101, Tempe
- 9832 N. 7th St., #1, Phoenix
- https://www.azscramble.com
The Secret Circus
- Oct. 9, 6pm
- Oct. 10, 10am & 2pm
- Oct. 11, 2pm
- The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre
- 302 W. Latham St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85003
- https://azpuppets.org
Impact Gymnastics' Fall Break Camp
- Weekdays only
- Oct. 9-16
- Full day: 8am–3pm, $85/day
- AM half day: 8am-Noon, $65/day
- PM half day: 11am–3pm, $65/day
- After care: 3-4pm, $20/day
- 7812 N. 12th St., Suite B
- Phoenix AZ 85020
- Ages 3–12
- 602-870-7574
- https://www.impactgymaz.com
The Melting Pot
- 19420 N 59th Ave., Suite B113
- Glendale, AZ 85308
- 623-444-4946
- https://www.meltingpot.com