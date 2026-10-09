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Seen on TV: October 9

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated October 9, 2026 9:38 AM MST Published October 9, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Friday, October 9, 2026

World Egg Day at Scramble

The Secret Circus

  • Oct. 9, 6pm
  • Oct. 10, 10am & 2pm
  • Oct. 11, 2pm
  • The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre
  • 302 W. Latham St.
  • Phoenix, AZ 85003
  • https://azpuppets.org

Impact Gymnastics' Fall Break Camp

  • Weekdays only
  • Oct. 9-16
  • Full day: 8am–3pm, $85/day
  • AM half day: 8am-Noon, $65/day
  • PM half day: 11am–3pm, $65/day
  • After care: 3-4pm, $20/day
  • 7812 N. 12th St., Suite B
  • Phoenix AZ 85020
  • Ages 3–12
  • 602-870-7574
  • https://www.impactgymaz.com

The Melting Pot

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoNewsArizona