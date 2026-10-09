Seen on TV: October 9

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Friday, October 9, 2026

World Egg Day at Scramble

Oct. 9

Any 3 egg scrambles & omelettes

1120 E. Baseline Rd., #101, Tempe

9832 N. 7th St., #1, Phoenix

https://www.azscramble.com

The Secret Circus

Oct. 9, 6pm

Oct. 10, 10am & 2pm

Oct. 11, 2pm

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre

302 W. Latham St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

https://azpuppets.org

Impact Gymnastics' Fall Break Camp

Weekdays only

Oct. 9-16

Full day: 8am–3pm, $85/day

AM half day: 8am-Noon, $65/day

PM half day: 11am–3pm, $65/day

After care: 3-4pm, $20/day

7812 N. 12th St., Suite B

Phoenix AZ 85020

Ages 3–12

602-870-7574

https://www.impactgymaz.com

The Melting Pot

19420 N 59th Ave., Suite B113

Glendale, AZ 85308

623-444-4946

https://www.meltingpot.com

Live-streamed video