Seen on TV: Sept. 13

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, September 13, 2025

Adobe Bar & Grille’s September Golf Simulator "Major" Tournament

2400 Biltmore Estates Dr.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

www.azbiltmoregc.com/adobe-bar-grille

www.yourgolfbooking.com

The Arabian National Breeder Finals

Sept. 10-13

WestWorld of Scottsdale Equidome

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

scottsdaleshow.com/shows/arabian-national-breeder-finals

Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation

Kyler Murray Foundation

Live-streamed video