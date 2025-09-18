Seen on TV: Sept. 18

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Thursday, September 18, 2025

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

Tovrea Castle

5041 E. Van Buren St.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://tovreacastletours.com/

Paradise Valley Burger Company

15689 N. Hayden Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

pvburgercompany.com

Artie’s Ace Hardware

5221 S. Ellsworth Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85212

https://www.artiesace.com/

Desert Ridge High School

10045 E. Madero Ave.

Mesa, AZ 85209

https://desertridgehigh.gilbertschools.net/

Live-streamed video