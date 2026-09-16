Seen on TV: September 16

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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Workers Needed for 2026 General Election in Maricopa County

16th Annual Arabian National Breeder Finals

Sept. 16-19

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

scottsdaleshow.com/shows/arabian-national-breeder-finals

Arizona Dynamics Gymnastics

22703 E. Germann Rd. #101

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

https://azdynamics.com/locations/mesa-queen-creek/

MilkShake Factory – Gilbert

1835 S. Santan Village Pkwy, Ste 108

Gilbert, AZ 85295

https://www.milkshakefactory.com/locations/gilbert/

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