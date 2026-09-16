Seen on TV: September 16

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Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
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Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Mazatzal Mountains, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, East Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, West Pinal County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 AM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northern Gila County, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Kaibab Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Marble and Glen Canyons

Seen on TV: September 16

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published September 16, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published September 16, 2026 4:30 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

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Arizona Dynamics Gymnastics

MilkShake Factory – Gilbert

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Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews