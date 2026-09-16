Seen on TV: September 16

Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Gila County, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Globe/Miami, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonto Basin, Northwest Valley, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Mazatzal Mountains, North Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, East Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Deer Valley, West Pinal County