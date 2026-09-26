Seen on TV: September 26

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Sixth Annual AleWagger Launch Party

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The Gilbert House

397 S. Gilbert Rd. #170

Gilbert, AZ 85296

https://aawl.org/blog/aawl-x-turnout-beverage-ale-wagger-launch/

Eastmark Farmers Market

5100 S. Eastmark Pkwy

Mesa, AZ 85212

www.eastmarkmarketaz.com

Exceptional Vibe

Chelsea’s Kitchen

5040 N. 40th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

www.chelseaskitchenaz.com

www.instagram.com/chelseaskitchen?stkn=MWxrZ2dpeDR6bW41aw

Valleywise Health

Kid in the Corner

Desert Ridge Marketplace

21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Phoenix, AZ 85050

www.shopdesertridge.com

Pei Wei

Live-streamed video