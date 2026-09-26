Seen on TV: September 26
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Saturday, September 26, 2026
Sixth Annual AleWagger Launch Party
- 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- The Gilbert House
- 397 S. Gilbert Rd. #170
- Gilbert, AZ 85296
- https://aawl.org/blog/aawl-x-turnout-beverage-ale-wagger-launch/
Eastmark Farmers Market
- 5100 S. Eastmark Pkwy
- Mesa, AZ 85212
- www.eastmarkmarketaz.com
Exceptional Vibe
Chelsea’s Kitchen
- 5040 N. 40th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- www.chelseaskitchenaz.com
- www.instagram.com/chelseaskitchen?stkn=MWxrZ2dpeDR6bW41aw
Valleywise Health
Kid in the Corner
Desert Ridge Marketplace
- 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85050
- www.shopdesertridge.com
Pei Wei