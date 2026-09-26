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Seen on TV: September 26

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published September 26, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published September 26, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Sixth Annual AleWagger Launch Party

Eastmark Farmers Market

Exceptional Vibe

Chelsea’s Kitchen

Valleywise Health

Kid in the Corner

Desert Ridge Marketplace

Pei Wei

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews