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Seen on TV: September 5

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published September 5, 2026 5:00 AM MST
Published September 5, 2026 5:00 AM MST
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PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, September 5, 2026

La Madeleine

Western Spirit Museum

French Toast Cafe

Highline Autos Car & Coffee 

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex

Southwest School of Woodworking

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews