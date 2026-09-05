Seen on TV: September 5
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Saturday, September 5, 2026
La Madeleine
Western Spirit Museum
- 480-686-9539
- 3830 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://westernspirit.org/
French Toast Cafe
- 480-354-9325
- https://thefrenchtoastcafe.com/
Highline Autos Car & Coffee
- High Street
- 5415 E. High St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85054
- www.Highline-Autos.com
Mesquite Fresh Street Mex
- 505 S. Mill Ave.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- eatmesquite.com
Southwest School of Woodworking
- 621 N. 7th Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85007
- https://sw-sw.org