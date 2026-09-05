Seen on TV: September 5

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Saturday, September 5, 2026

La Madeleine

Western Spirit Museum

480-686-9539

3830 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://westernspirit.org/

French Toast Cafe

Highline Autos Car & Coffee

High Street

5415 E. High St.

Phoenix, AZ 85054

www.Highline-Autos.com

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex

505 S. Mill Ave.

Tempe, AZ 85281

eatmesquite.com

Southwest School of Woodworking

621 N. 7th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

https://sw-sw.org

Live-streamed video