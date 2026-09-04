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What's next for Lindsay Clancy; Costco pulls popular member perk | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 4, 2026 6:26 PM MST
Published September 4, 2026 6:26 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From what's next for Lindsay Clancy after a judge declared her murder trial a mistrial, to Costco quietly pulling a popular member perk, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Lindsay Clancy murder trial is a mistrial

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What happens next after mistrial in Lindsay Clancy murder case?
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What happens next after mistrial in Lindsay Clancy murder case?

After more than a week of deliberations, the jury in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial remained deadlocked, prompting a mistrial and leaving prosecutors to decide what comes next in the case involving the deaths of her three children.

2. Arizona man accused of abducting missing Wyoming teen

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Arizona man nabbed in South Dakota after abducting missing Wyoming teen he groomed online: Cops
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Arizona man nabbed in South Dakota after abducting missing Wyoming teen he groomed online: Cops

Maricopa resident Dalton Renollet was captured on I-90 in South Dakota after allegedly abducting a 15-year-old Wyoming girl he groomed online.

3. Child squishy dumpling toys recalled

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Child squishy dumpling toys recalled over dangerous water beads, CPSC warns
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Child squishy dumpling toys recalled over dangerous water beads, CPSC warns

Two squishy toy recalls warn of water beads that can expand if swallowed, posing potentially life-threatening risks to children.

4. Costco pulls popular member perk

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Costco quietly pulls popular member perk seemingly without warning: 'Real bummer for the deals'
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Costco quietly pulls popular member perk seemingly without warning: 'Real bummer for the deals'

Costco members can no longer access this well-known perk that quietly disappeared from the retailer's website.

5. FBI arrests former Arizona foster father

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Records: Florida foster dad accused of child sexual abuse has history with Arizona DCS
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Records: Florida foster dad accused of child sexual abuse has history with Arizona DCS

An Arizona man is in federal custody following allegations that he sexually abused his foster daughter and recorded the acts.

Your evening weather forecast

Warm temps for Labor Day Weekend
Warm temps for Labor Day Weekend

Warm temps for Labor Day Weekend

FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has the latest on our Labor Day Weekend weather as temps aren't expected to be so hot.

Click for the full forecast

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