What's next for Lindsay Clancy; Costco pulls popular member perk | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From what's next for Lindsay Clancy after a judge declared her murder trial a mistrial, to Costco quietly pulling a popular member perk, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Lindsay Clancy murder trial is a mistrial
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After more than a week of deliberations, the jury in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial remained deadlocked, prompting a mistrial and leaving prosecutors to decide what comes next in the case involving the deaths of her three children.
2. Arizona man accused of abducting missing Wyoming teen
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Maricopa resident Dalton Renollet was captured on I-90 in South Dakota after allegedly abducting a 15-year-old Wyoming girl he groomed online.
3. Child squishy dumpling toys recalled
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Two squishy toy recalls warn of water beads that can expand if swallowed, posing potentially life-threatening risks to children.
4. Costco pulls popular member perk
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Costco members can no longer access this well-known perk that quietly disappeared from the retailer's website.
5. FBI arrests former Arizona foster father
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An Arizona man is in federal custody following allegations that he sexually abused his foster daughter and recorded the acts.
Your evening weather forecast
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has the latest on our Labor Day Weekend weather as temps aren't expected to be so hot.
Click for the full forecast