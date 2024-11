The Brief A semi-truck fire shut down the westbound lanes of the Loop 101 at Hayden Road on Nov. 19. The truck driver was not hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown.



The westbound lanes of the Loop 101 have reopened at Hayden Road following a semi-truck fire.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver got out of the vehicle and was not hurt.

All westbound traffic was temporarily forced to exit the freeway at Hayden.