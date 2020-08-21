Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Carper caught cursing on open mic during hearing

Published 
Updated 33 mins ago
Politics
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A technical snafu during a virtual U.S. Senate hearing ends in an expletive meltdown that was broadcast live.

It happened at the start of Delaware Democratic Sen. Thomas Carper's question portion during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing with testimony from U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Sen. Carper caught cursing on open mic during hearing

Carper dropped a few F-bombs (which are muted in the video above). That's when a staffer steped in to help, and the hearing resumed.

The senator tweeted later, "Those who know me know that there are few things that get me more fired up than protecting the Postal Service! #DontMessWithUSPS."

