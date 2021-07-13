Expand / Collapse search
Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget agreement

By Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking
Published 
Politics
Associated Press

Biden gives remarks on infrastructure agreement reached

President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan reached with Republican and Democratic senators on June 24, 2021.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Democrats announced Tuesday that they have reached a budget agreement among themselves that envisions spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade.

The plan includes spending for climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced the accord flanked by all 11 Democrats on the chamber’s budget committee after a two-hour evening meeting that capped weeks of bargaining among party leaders, progressives and moderates.

If congressional Democrats rally behind the proposal and turn it into a budget resolution they can push through Congress in coming weeks, it would help them enact a subsequent, sweeping bill that would actually fund their priorities.