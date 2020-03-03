Senator Elizabeth Warren to hold town hall in Mesa on March 7

article

Senator Elizabeth Warren is making a campaign stop in Arizona on Saturday.

The Democratic presidential candidate will be holding a town hall in Mesa at Mesa Amphitheatre on March 7.

Previously, Warren was in Arizona was in August of 2019 where she held a town hall at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe.

This comes a day after Senator Bernie Sanders announced he'd be holding a rally in Phoenix on Thursday, March 5.

Attention is focused largely on the Super Tuesday contests this week, the biggest delegate prize on the calendar, but will turn quickly to the states like Arizona that will vote later in March. Arizona's primary is still two weeks off, but many Democrats are already making up their minds and casting their ballots in a state that votes overwhelmingly by mail.

Doors open for the town hall at 9:30 a.m. and the event begins at 11:30 a.m.

The general public can RSVP here.