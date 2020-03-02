Senator Bernie Sanders to hold rally in Phoenix on March 5

article

Bernie Sanders is coming to Arizona on Thursday.

The frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination plans a stop in Phoenix ahead of Arizona's March 17 primary.

Attention is focused largely on the Super Tuesday contests this week, the biggest delegate prize on the calendar, but will turn quickly to the states like Arizona that will vote later in March. Arizona's primary is still two weeks off, but many Democrats are already making up their minds and casting their ballots in a state that votes overwhelmingly by mail.

Sanders is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the state fairgrounds, the same venue President Donald Trump packed last month with supporters of his re-election bid.

Sanders is looking to maintain his position atop the Democratic field after two of his one-time rivals, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, dropped out with plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

Other Democrats still in the race, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg, have both visited Arizona multiple times. The next Democratic debate is scheduled for March 15 in Phoenix.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.

To RSVP for the event, head to Senator Sanders' website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.