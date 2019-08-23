Send-off ceremony held for Arizona National Guard brigade being deployed to the Middle East

Soldiers with the Arizona Army National Guard's 158th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Military Engagement Team 2 is being deployed to the Middle East, and on Friday, a ceremony was held in their honor.

"We will be spread out throughout many countries in the Middle East, doing military engagement training with multiple countries," said Colonel Commander Ray Garcia.

The soldiers will be overseas for almost a year. During the deployment ceremony on Friday, families of the soldiers watched closely, as they get ready to say goodbye to their National Guard soldiers.

"I feel like I should be prepared, but I know I am not," said Gail Brockman, wife of Major Odis Brockman. "Right now, I am feeling alright, but tomorrow, probably not the same."

The Brockmans have been through four deployments before, but they say it is never something they can get used to.

"There is the obvious anxiety that goes along with leaving the family for an extended period of time," said Major Brockman. "Overall, I am well-prepared."

"It is the little things that make a difference, like watering the lawn, mowing the yard, the things we do for each other and don't think about until they are gone," said Gail?.

It is the same story for the family of Master Sergeant Matthew O'Halloran. He deployed last year, and now, it is time to say goodbye again.

"We are going to miss him," said Madison O'Halloran, daughter of Master Sgt. O'Halloran. "It will be a little hard, but it will be easier this time since we know what we need to do."

The families say this is something they are proud of, because it is their way to give back to Arizona and the country.