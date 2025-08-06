Senior center driver accused in the death of 81-year-old Arizona woman

The Brief A senior center van driver is accused of a misdemeanor charge after allegedly running over and killing an 81-year-old woman she had just dropped off at her home in Casa Grande. The victim's family says the charge is not enough and that they have not received an apology from the driver, who has since resigned from her position.



An 81-year-old grandmother was killed after being run over by a senior center van, and the driver is now accused in her death.

What we know:

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the driver, Stephane Robillard, is accused of causing serious physical injury or death by a moving violation, a class one misdemeanor charge.

On March 31, Eva Berger was getting a ride home from the Dorothy Powell Senior Adult Center. According to investigators, shortly after Berger stepped out of the van, Robillard drove forward and ran her over.

"She left my mom on the road like a dog. I just don't understand," said Shawn Berger, Eva's daughter.

Court documents state that Robillard told police she dropped Berger off at her home and then spoke to someone, which caused her to turn around. When she looked forward again, she said she didn't see anyone and drove forward.

Dig deeper:

Robillard, who resigned from her position with the city last month, is facing a Class 1 misdemeanor charge. Eva's grandson, Gregory Berger Jr., believes the charge is not enough.

"I feel it should be more. But that's in the state of Arizona's hands now," he said.

Eva's family is now tasked with clearing out her home and says they plan to attend all of Robillard's future court dates.

"I just want an answer and an apology," Gregory said.

"I haven't gotten an apology. Nothing can bring my mom back because she's gone," Shawn said.