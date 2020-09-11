Expand / Collapse search

Services for Tohono O'odham police officer killed in august set to take place on September 12

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Tohono O'odham
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Bryan Brown

PHOENIX - Officials with the Tohono O'odham Nation in Southern Arizona say services for a fallen police officer will take place on September 12.

FOX 10 first reported on the death of Bryan Brown in late August. Brown, who served as a Tohono O'odham police officer for 19 years, was killed on August 27 near a casino that is located near the town of Why.

At the time, tribal police officials say officers were responding to reports of a public disturbance by an armed and erratic driver. Officials say the suspect, identified as Carlos Maximilliano Galvan, allegedly stole Brown’s patrol car, left, hit a Border Patrol vehicle and came back, striking Brown with the car. Galvan later told investigators he was high on meth and had been awake for days.

In a statement released on Sept. 11, officials with the Tohono O'odham Nation say services will take place at Desert Diamond Casino Sahuarita at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

"Officer Brown will receive full law enforcement honors, including a procession of law enforcement vehicles, 21-gun salute, and flyover," a portion of the statement read.

Officials say due to high temperatures, people are encouraged to watch a live stream of the event on the Tohono O'odham Nation Office of Emergency Management's Facebook page.

Tohono O'odham Nation Office of Emergency Management

https://www.facebook.com/TON.Emergency.Management