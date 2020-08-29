Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
2
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Tohono O’odham Nation: Officer killed in Arizona was beloved

Published 
Pima County
Associated Press
article

Bryan Brown

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The Tohono O’odham community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer who was killed Aug. 27 by a suspect who authorities say stole his patrol vehicle and ran him over with it.

The tribal nation released a statement Friday saying Officer Bryan Brown dedicated his life to his country and his community.

“We are grateful for his selfless dedication to serving and protecting our communities. His commitment made us all safer,” Chairman Ned Norris Jr. said in the statement.

Brown had responded to a call at a casino near Why, Arizona, when he encountered Carlos Maximilliano Galvan.

Police allege Galvan stole Brown’s patrol car, left, hit a Border Patrol vehicle and came back, striking Brown with the car.

Galvan faces murder and assault charges in federal court. He told investigators he was high on meth and had been awake for days.

Brown, whose age was not released, was born in Washington state. He served in the U.S. Army for eight years and as a civilian for three years.

He had been a Tohono O’odham police officer for 19 years and had served as a school resource officer for the last 10.

Brown was “much loved by students, parents and faculty,” according to the Tohono O’odham statement.

Brown is survived by his wife, seven children, four stepchildren, eight grandchildren, seven siblings and his father.

FBI to investigate killing of Tohono O'odham police officer near Southern Arizona casino
slideshow

FBI to investigate killing of Tohono O'odham police officer near Southern Arizona casino

A police officer was killed on August 27 on a Native American reservation in Southern Arizona.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.