FBI to investigate killing of Tohono O'odham police officer near Southern Arizona casino

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
FOX 10 Phoenix
WHY, Ariz. - FOX 10 has learned that a police officer with the Tohono O'odham was killed near a casino in Southern Arizona.

According to FBI officials, the officer was killed near the Desert DIamond Why Casino, which located to the south of Why, a town about 120 miles west of Tucson.

The officer who died has not been identified by authorities.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

According to a separate statement released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol agents responded at around 9:00 a.m. to assist Tohono O'odham police officers who were trying to arrest a person. The person tried to flee the area, but was later arrested by Border Patrol agents.

FBI officials say the suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

FBI officials say they are investigating the shooting, along with the Tohono O'odham Police Department.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.