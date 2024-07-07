Expand / Collapse search
Several cars crash on I-17 in north Phoenix overnight; 1 driver killed, 2 others injured

By
Published  July 7, 2024 3:08pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - As Arizona DPS troopers were investigating a possible DUI driver who was stopped on I-17 in Phoenix early Sunday morning, several other cars crashed and one of the drivers was killed.

On July 7 at around 1 a.m., troopers responded to northbound I-17 at Northern Avenue for an alleged DUI driver who was stopped in the middle of the road.

While troopers worked on getting the car out of the road, a non-injury crash happened between two cars that were in backed-up traffic.

Then, as those cars were being taken out of the road, another car crashed into them at a high rate of speed, DPS says. One of the drivers died as a result, and two others have life-threatening injuries.

As for the driver who was stopped on I-17 in the first place, DPS says impairment is possibly a factor.

"Detectives from the AZDPS are currently working alongside the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to determine what criminal charges may be appropriate in this matter; however, the investigation is still in the early stages and ongoing," Arizona DPS said.

The driver who was killed wasn't identified.

Map of where the crash happened: