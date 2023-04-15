Several people hurt after shooting breaks out at Phoenix bar

Police are investigating a shooting that broke out at a bar in Phoenix that left several people hurt.

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened just after midnight on April 15 at POJ's Cantina near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found a security guard and another man who had been shot. The men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As officers were investigating the shooting, two other men who had been shot showed up at a hospital. They are expected to be OK, and they're alleged involvement in the bar shooting is being investigated.

Investigators say several people were asked to leave the car and the shooting happened in the parking lot.

"At this time, it is unknown how many people were involved in shooting a weapon," Sgt. Melissa Soliz said in a statement. "This remains an ongoing investigation. Details about what led up to the shooting is still under investigation."

Area where the shooting happened: