A shark attack in the waters off the island of Oahu in Hawaii left a woman with serious injuries, authorities said.

Paramedics responded at about 2 p.m. in the Haleiwa area on Oahu’s North Shore, according to Sunny Johnson, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedic supervisor.

Johnson said paramedics treated a 25-year-old woman with multiple injuries and took her to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

Officials didn’t release any additional information about the attack or the woman’s injuries.

Also Friday, reported back-to-back shark attacks led authorities to temporarily close beaches to swimmers in Walton County, on the Florida Panhandle.

"We experienced two separate incidents earlier this afternoon in relative proximity to one another, about four miles apart and within an hour and a half from one another," South Walton Fire District Fire Chief Ryan Crawford said at a press conference.

Officials didn’t say what kind of sharks were involved in the attacks.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital contributed to this report.