Shocking road rage shooting in Mesa captured on Tesla panel camera leads to arrest

Shots were fired at a car with an East Valley family inside at the intersection of McKellips and Higley Roads.

The family members did not want to be identified, but shared the shocking video of the incident with FOX 10.

An East Valley woman says her family was uninjured but pretty shaken up after a female driver shot at their Tesla back on Aug. 7.

The woman said her husband was driving and their 19-month-old daughter was in the backseat.

The family's Tesla recorded the woman rolling down her window and starting to yell.

Seconds later, she pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Court records show Mesa Police Department's real-time crime center captured the black SUV before and after the shooting.

Police used license plate readers to track down 24-year-old Alyssa Soto, leading to her arrest on felony aggravated assault charges.

Soto told police she was cut off and clipped by the victim's vehicle and was so angry she took out her 9mm pistol and started shooting.

The victim tells us she still fears further retaliation.

Soto's gun left behind a shell casing in the road, but investigators found the bullet in a nearby Chevron gas station parking lot.

No one was shot in the incident.

