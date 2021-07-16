Shocking video of young suspect fire point-blank at man on bike

Police released shocking daytime video of a young gunman firing at point-blank range on a man riding a bike in Brooklyn.

The NYPD wants to find the suspect who was seen on the video Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. talking on a cell phone outside a grocery store at Clarkson Avenue and East 53rd Street as the man on the CitiBike approached. The gunman put his phone in his pocket and took out a gun from a fanny pack around his shoulder and fired multiple shots.

A person walking out of the store pushed the shooter away from him.

Police said Pierrot Simeon, 21, of Brooklyn was struck in the torso and left arm. He was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman was wearing a durag, a grey T-shirt, grey and white basketball shorts and Nike sneakers.

On the same day as the shooting, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Democratic Mayoral candidate Eric Adams met with community leaders in the borough to discuss how to address the rise in gun violence throughout New York City.

At least four people were shot the previous night, with incidents ranging from shots being fired near Times Square to three men being shot in Jamaica, Queens.

Cops asked anyone who recognizes the gunman or knows anything about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls were strictly confidential.