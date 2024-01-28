Shooting at Cave Creek Walmart: Suspect flees before investigators arrive on scene

A shooting at a Walmart in Cave Creek has Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies searching for a male suspect who left before investigators arrived.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway on Jan. 28.

"Deputies responded and after further investigation discovered that an adult male went into the store and had an argument with someone from within the store. The male then left the store and upon exiting the store, fired several shots at the store," MCSO said.

No one was injured. The suspect hasn't been caught.

MCSO said no more information is available for now.

Map of where the shooting happened: