Shooting at Avondale home leaves man dead
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A man is dead after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday in Avondale.
What we know:
Avondale police say officers on Sept. 18 were called to a home near Buckeye and Dysart roads just before 4:30 a.m., for reports of a shooting.
Once at the scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Local perspective:
Police say officers are continuing their investigation at a nearby home, and as a result, Main Street is closed between 4th and 7th streets.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should call police at 623-333-7001 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Avondale Police Department.