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Shooting at Avondale home leaves man dead

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated September 18, 2026 8:27 AM MST Published September 18, 2026 7:20 AM MST
article

(KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • Police say a man died at the hospital after he was found shot on Sept. 18 near Buckeye and Dysart roads.
    • The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.
    • Anyone with information should call police at 623-333-7001 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A man is dead after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday in Avondale.

What we know:

Avondale police say officers on Sept. 18 were called to a home near Buckeye and Dysart roads just before 4:30 a.m., for reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Local perspective:

Police say officers are continuing their investigation at a nearby home, and as a result, Main Street is closed between 4th and 7th streets.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call police at 623-333-7001 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Avondale Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyAvondaleNews