Shooting at Avondale home leaves man dead

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The Brief Police say a man died at the hospital after he was found shot on Sept. 18 near Buckeye and Dysart roads. The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information should call police at 623-333-7001 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A man is dead after he was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Friday in Avondale.

What we know:

Avondale police say officers on Sept. 18 were called to a home near Buckeye and Dysart roads just before 4:30 a.m., for reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Local perspective:

Police say officers are continuing their investigation at a nearby home, and as a result, Main Street is closed between 4th and 7th streets.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call police at 623-333-7001 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the shooting happened: