Man arrested for alleged shooting in Tempe; no one injured

The Tempe Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday night.

The incident happened near Baseline and Kyrene roads on Sept. 17 around 5:15 p.m.

After an investigation, police say no one was actually struck, but a suspect was arrested.

"Tempe dispatch received multiple 911 calls around 5:15 p.m., about a man shooting a gun in the area of Kyrene Rd and Cornell Rd. Officers responded quickly and found the armed man nearby and were able to safely take him into custody. There is no further danger to the community. This is still an active investigation, but at this point we have no confirmed victims," Tempe PD said.

Roads were closed in the area, but they have since reopened.

No more information about the shooting is available.