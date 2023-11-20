Shooting in Glendale leaves 2 people wounded: PD

Glendale Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that left two people with serious injuries.

According to a brief statement, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 51st Avenue and Northern at around 2:30 p.m.

"Officers located two victims who were both transported to a local hospital with life-threatening-injuries," read a portion of the statement.

Police are set to brief members of the media on what happened at a later time today.

(This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.)

Scene of the incident