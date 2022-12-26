Shooting in Phoenix leaves man dead, suspect sought

Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas in Phoenix that left a man dead.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road at about 9:38 p.m. on Dec. 25 and found a man who had been shot.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are still being investigated.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.