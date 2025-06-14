Shooting near downtown Phoenix leaves man dead

The Brief A man was found shot on June 14 near 13th Avenue and Monroe Street. The man died at the hospital. He was not identified. Police say no suspects are in custody



A man is dead following a shooting Saturday night near downtown Phoenix.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened at around 8:5 p.m. on June 14 near 13th Avenue and Monroe Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

No suspects are in custody.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified.

What's next:

"Officers have secured the area, and detectives are en route to begin their investigation," police said. "This area will be shut down for an extended period of time while the investigation is completed."

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened