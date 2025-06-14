Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Superior, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Globe/Miami, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, West Pinal County, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau

Shooting near downtown Phoenix leaves man dead

By
Published  June 14, 2025 9:52pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A man was found shot on June 14 near 13th Avenue and Monroe Street.
    • The man died at the hospital. He was not identified.
    • Police say no suspects are in custody

PHOENIX - A man is dead following a shooting Saturday night near downtown Phoenix.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, the shooting happened at around 8:5 p.m. on June 14 near 13th Avenue and Monroe Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

No suspects are in custody.

What we don't know:

The victim was not identified. 

What's next:

"Officers have secured the area, and detectives are en route to begin their investigation," police said. "This area will be shut down for an extended period of time while the investigation is completed."

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyDowntown PhoenixNews