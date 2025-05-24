1 person killed, left with life threatening injuries in north Phoenix shooting
article
PHOENIX - Two individuals were injured and one of them was pronounced dead in a shooting near Thunderbird Road and 26th Avenue in Phoenix.
Thunderbird Road is closed as officers search the area for a suspect.
The two victims were both transported to a nearby hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
There was no information provided about the identity of the victims.
There is no estimated time for reopening.