1 person killed, left with life threatening injuries in north Phoenix shooting

Published  May 24, 2025 4:31pm MST
Police investigate a double shooting in north Phoenix

    • Two people were shot and left with serious life-threatening injuries.
    • One of them was later pronounced dead.
    • Thunderbird Road was closed near 26th Avenue for an investigation.

PHOENIX - Two individuals were injured and one of them was pronounced dead in a shooting near Thunderbird Road and 26th Avenue in Phoenix.

Thunderbird Road is closed as officers search the area for a suspect.

The two victims were both transported to a nearby hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

There was no information provided about the identity of the victims.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

  • Information for this story was provided by Phoenix Police. 

