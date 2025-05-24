1 person killed, left with life threatening injuries in north Phoenix shooting

article

The Brief Two people were shot and left with serious life-threatening injuries. One of them was later pronounced dead. Thunderbird Road was closed near 26th Avenue for an investigation.



Two individuals were injured and one of them was pronounced dead in a shooting near Thunderbird Road and 26th Avenue in Phoenix.

Thunderbird Road is closed as officers search the area for a suspect.

The two victims were both transported to a nearby hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

There was no information provided about the identity of the victims.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Map of where the shooting happened: