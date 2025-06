article

A shooting rocked a normally quiet west Valley neighborhood; a woman's motorcycle was stolen after she died in a Phoenix crash; and more. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of June 20.

1. Billions of passwords leaked

Featured article

2. Motorcycle stolen after crash

Featured article

3. ‘You don’t expect this'

Featured article

4. Deadly crash involving PD

Featured article

5. Suspect arrested in deadly shooting

Featured article

Today's weather