Police in Mesa are searching for a suspect in a Mesa shooting on Wednesday, April 9.

What we know:

According to Mesa PD, one person was taken to the hospital for treatment from a gunshot.

Police are searching the area of Power Road and Main Street.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified by police.

