Shootout and barricade situation prompts lockdown of Maricopa elementary school; suspect dead

An investigation is underway, according to officials in the town of Maricopa, following a shooting and barricade situation that culminated in the suspect's death on Aug. 29.

According to a brief statement, the incident began as an investigation into a gun notice complaint by Maricopa Police. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was combative, and then exchanged gunfire with officers. The suspect later barricaded himself into his home.

Officials said while the suspect was barricaded inside his home, Butterfield Elementary School went on lockdown as a precaution. The suspect was later found dead in his front yard, after members of the SWAT team moved into the scene.

Officials said it is not known whether the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, or as a result of the shootout. The lockdown at Butterfield Elementary was later lifted.

