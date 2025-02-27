Show Low man accused of shooting and killing daughter with AR-15: NCAO

The Brief A Show Low man has been indicted by a grand jury for murder and child abuse. Adam Joseph Montoya is accused of shooting and killing his infant daughter with an AR-15. The shooting reportedly happened in front of the child's mother.



Officials with the Navajo County Attorney's Office say a Show Low man has officially been indicted for his alleged role in the shooting death of his infant daughter.

What we know:

Per a statement, 27-year-old Adam Joseph Montoya was indicted on a count of Second Degree Murder - Domestic Violence and a count of child abuse. The grand jury indicted Montoya on Feb. 11, but the indictment was announced on Feb. 24.

Per NCAO, the incident happened on Feb. 3, when Montoya allegedly shot his nearly 13-month-old daughter with an AR-15, in front of the child's mother. The child was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

"Montoya is being held on a $1 million bond in the Navajo County Jail," read a portion of the statement.

What's next:

Officials with NCAO said a pre-trial conference and release hearing is scheduled for the morning of March 6.

