Show Low man has life-threatening injuries following plane crash in Navajo County

A man has life-threatening injuries after his plane crashed Wednesday morning in Taylor, Arizona – a town in Navajo County.

Just after 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 6, officers with the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department got a call for a welfare check at Taylor Airport from an Apple Watch,

When they got to the airport, they learned a 68-year-old Show Low man had been injured after his plane crashed. He was flown to a Phoenix hospital for treatment.

"Prior to the arrival of emergency services, a pilot of another plane that was flying over the airport just moments before, also called emergency services as he saw a plane on the ground that had crashed," police said.

It's believed the plane crashed while taking off, but the cause remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Map of where the crash happened: