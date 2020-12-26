Silent Witness offering cash for information on two robbery suspects

Silent Witness is searching for information on two men who robbed a Circle K near 32nd Street and Roosevelt on Nov. 29.

Phoenix Police say the two suspects walked into the convenience store early that morning and told the cashier to sit down, with one of them flashing a gun he had tucked into his waistband.

The men then grabbed multiple boxes of cigarettes and fled the store.

One suspect, believed to be in his 30s, is 5'8", 200 pounds with a bald head. The other suspect is believed to be 5'7" and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

