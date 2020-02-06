Silent Witness: Police looking for man accused of stealing from Home Depot

article

Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help in the search of a man accused of stealing from a home improvement store in January.

According to a statement, the incident happened at around 3:08 p.m. on Monday, January 13. The man, identified as a white man approximately 30 years old, entered a Home Depot in the area of 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road, selected items from the display, and placed them into an orange bag.

Investigators say the man then passed all points of sale, and began walking out of the exit. A member of the store's Loss Prevention approached the suspect about the stolen items, but the suspect displayed a knife, and then fled on foot, heading west.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

